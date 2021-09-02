American Century Companies Inc. Has $103.38 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.42% of Skyline Champion worth $103,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

SKY stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

