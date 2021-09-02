American Century Companies Inc. Has $112.30 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,099.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of EPAM Systems worth $112,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $631.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.67 and a 1 year high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,588,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

