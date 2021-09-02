American Century Companies Inc. Has $119.76 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $119,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,261,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

LMT stock opened at $356.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.