American Century Companies Inc. Has $127.80 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,435 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.91% of The J. M. Smucker worth $127,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

