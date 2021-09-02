American Century Companies Inc. Has $94.96 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $94,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after acquiring an additional 458,754 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after acquiring an additional 444,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.