American Century Companies Inc. Has $99.23 Million Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.15% of SelectQuote worth $99,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $4,640,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 442,000 shares of company stock worth $3,904,750. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $10.89 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

