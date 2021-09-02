American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.38% of Yandex worth $93,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
