American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.55% of BankUnited worth $101,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,138,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

