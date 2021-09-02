American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Tyson Foods worth $95,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.