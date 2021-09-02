American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $121.41 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,537,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pinterest by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 512,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 109,178 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Pinterest by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pinterest by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 271.38 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

