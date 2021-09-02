American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,250,650 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.21% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $119,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BECN stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.