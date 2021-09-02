American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,491,467 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6,316.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Centene worth $110,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.