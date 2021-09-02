American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 252,283 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,640 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 252,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $118,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

ADSK opened at $303.24 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.