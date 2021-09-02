American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,642 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.45% of W.W. Grainger worth $101,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $429.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

