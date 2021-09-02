American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,205 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.45% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $92,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.93 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

