American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 349,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Cimarex Energy worth $96,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

