American Century Companies Inc. Sells 111,059 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Coherent worth $115,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $253.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.02. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.