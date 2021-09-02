American Century Companies Inc. Sells 121,012 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $111,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

