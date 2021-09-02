American Century Companies Inc. Sells 140,065 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Align Technology worth $98,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 29,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 140,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,567,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,305,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $718.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $658.80 and a 200-day moving average of $603.69. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

