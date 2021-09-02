American Century Companies Inc. Sells 26,178 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Eaton worth $100,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Eaton by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

ETN opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.88. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

