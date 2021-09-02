American Century Companies Inc. Sells 285,930 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.08% of Juniper Networks worth $96,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after acquiring an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.