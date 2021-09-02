American Century Companies Inc. Sells 37,551 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 5.89% of Deluxe worth $118,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

