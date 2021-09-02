American Century Companies Inc. Sells 377,567 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 377,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $113,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $493.16 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.78 and its 200 day moving average is $469.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.