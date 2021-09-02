American Century Companies Inc. Sells 787,978 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,844,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Kellogg worth $118,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

