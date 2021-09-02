American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,794 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 44.58% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $113,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLV. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 139.2% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 415.1% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter.

FLV stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52.

