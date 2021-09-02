American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,209 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 43.50% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $108,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

