American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

