American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 16.4%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) shares rose 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 945,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 806,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$501.26 million and a P/E ratio of -22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.34.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

