American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

