American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,779 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $6,789,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

