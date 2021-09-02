Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -143.85, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.