AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AMETEK by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.80. 11,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

