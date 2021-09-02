Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1,669.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00137959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.00817000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

