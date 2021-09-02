Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Amphenol worth $195,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,820 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.