Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Update

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

