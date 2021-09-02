Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

ACIU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

ACIU opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $84,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

