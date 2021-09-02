Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have commented on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

