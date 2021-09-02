Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,471 shares of company stock worth $13,520,726. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

