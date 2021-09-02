Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,965. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 26,714.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

