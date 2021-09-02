Analysts Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. RADA Electronic Industries reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 4,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.