Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 108,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.