Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report $3.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the lowest is $1.29 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 582,319 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.