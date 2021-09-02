Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce sales of $1.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $5.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

AGLE stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.