Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post sales of $5.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $10.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $2,335,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $316,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

