Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSO opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.94 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

