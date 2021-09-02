Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 11,306.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

