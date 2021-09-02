Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Ichor reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

ICHR traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 107.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

