Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report $8.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.22 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $22.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 million to $49.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

