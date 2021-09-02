Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.47). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

