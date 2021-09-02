Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.